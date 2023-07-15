Watch Now
"Xfinity picks up the tab" at Lady Cakes bakery

Lady Cakes
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 15, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the last year, Xfinity has surprised and helped communities across the US with their “Xfinity Picks Up the Tab” program.

Xfinity says in these uncertain times they’re all about giving a little “pick-me-up” to their neighbors.

Xfinity is partnering with LadyCakes Bakery to “Pick up the Tab” on select days in July and August.

Xfinity will be covering up to $7 of any tab for all walk-in customers (up to 300 customers) on selected dates.

Dates that Xfinity will “Pick up the Tab” at LadyCakes Bakery:

· Saturday, July 22, 2023

· Saturday, July 29, 2023

· Saturday, August 5, 2023

· Saturday, August 12, 2023

For more information about this partnership or to have Xfinity pick up YOUR tab contact LadyCakes Bakery at 239-549-2253.

