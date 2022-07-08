Watch Now
Woman celebrating 100th birthday encourages other seniors to get active

Aryanna Cannoy
Peg Roberts, who has been part of a wellness program at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers for seven years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 12:18:00-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Peg Roberts, who has been part of a wellness program at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers for seven years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday.

According to Roberts, being regularly active has helped her in many aspects of her life. She looks forward to the wellness program she attends twice a week - as it’s brought many new friends into her life.

Everyone in Roberts’s wellness program surprised her by hosting a birthday party for her on Thursday.

Roberts said she strongly encourages other seniors to find a fitness program that works for them.

