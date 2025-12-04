Water outage, boil notice starts Monday on Orange River Blvd for 460+ homes

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Utilities has scheduled a water outage and precautionary boil water notice along Orange River Boulevard - east of I-75.

The temporary water interruption is part of the Lee County Orange River Boulevard Sidewalk and Utility Improvements Project.

According to a press release, the impacted areas include 460 residences and three commercial sites.

The county advises that this area will be without water from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m., starting on Monday.

The precautionary boil water notice will take effect that day when water service is restored.

The notice is expected to be lifted midweek.

Areas affected include:

Amanda Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Arcies Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Blooming Blossom Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Brickroad Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

E. Buell Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

S. Buell Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

W. Buell Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Little River Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Lorraine Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Meandering River Way (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Mineola Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Muskegon Avenue (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Oasis Park Road (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Oak Tree Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Orange River Boulevard – 9701 (Extended Stay America Select Suites)

Orange River Boulevard – 9951 (Circle K)

Orange Tree Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Ottumwa Avenue (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Palm Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Peaceful River Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Quiet River Place (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Sabal Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Settler Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Sun-N-Fun Mobile Home Village & RV Park: Northwind Drive and Southwind Drive residents

Sunkist Way (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Starting Monday, the county asks that people in this area boil water at rolling boil for one minute.

This includes water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

You can use bottled water as an alternative, too.

Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe.

If you live in the area, you can always check these sites for more information: www.leegov.com [leegov.com], www.leegov.com/utilities [leegov.com] and Lee County Government’s Facebook [facebook.com].

