Vested Interest donates body armor to Fort Myers K9

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One of Fort Myers Police Department's most esteemed canine officers will get new protective gear thanks to a charitable donation.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is providing K9 Officer Bane with a new vest to guard against stab and bullet penetration. The cost for the gear was covered by donations made through the Amazon Smile percentage-purchase program.

The company was established in 2009, and is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest says $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.