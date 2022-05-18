Unidentified Man Walks Off with $1000 in Golf Clubs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An unidentified man stole a $1200 set of golf clubs from Golf World on North Tamiami Trail.
According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the same man has been to the Golf World location four times in the last three weeks. He was also seen at the Golf & Casual Shop on South Cleveland Avenue.
Crime Stoppers said the man in the photos may have used a U-Haul box truck and a U-Haul pick-up truck at the time of the crime.
If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers website.
