Two panther deaths recorded in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The remains of two Florida panthers have been discovered within 72 hours in Lee County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say a two-year-old female panther's body was found Monday on Goggin Rd., near the Alva community.

Saturday, a person reported the remains of a 10-month-old female cub on Treeline Ave. in Fort Myers.

To date, 14 panther deaths have been recorded in the state of Florida. All but one of those were recorded in Southwest Florida.

In every case, officials determined a car hit the panther.