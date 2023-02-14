Watch Now
Two lanes of traffic have been closed heading westbound on Lee Blvd.

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 2:32 PM, Feb 14, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres has closed two lanes of traffic heading westbound on Lee Blvd at Olympia Point.

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene with the help of the Lee County Sheriff's Office assisting with traffic.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes. More updates will be posted as details become available.

