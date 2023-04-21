Watch Now
Traffic crash on Cultural Park Blvd. causes lane closures

Cape Coral Police Department
Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 17:27:39-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A traffic crash has been reported at 100-Block of Cultural Park Blvd South in Cape Coral, and all lanes are currently affected, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

CCPD asks that residents avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

