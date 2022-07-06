Traffic back to normal after manhole failure led to closure at Cape Coral Pkwy.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 7/6 at 5:33 p.m.: Traffic on Cape Coral Parkway is back to normal.

Our original reporting continues below.

Work continued Wednesday morning to repair a failed manhole at a busy Cape Coral intersection.

The westbound lane of Cape Coral Pkwy. at Palm Tree Dr. was closed Tuesday afternoon when the cover to the manhole apparently fell through.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

However, drivers are asked to exercise caution as they navigate past the closure area.

The lane is expected to reopen by Wednesday afternoon.