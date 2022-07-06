Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Traffic back to normal after manhole failure led to closure at Cape Coral Pkwy.

Traffic on Cape Coral Pkwy. back to normal after manhole failure
vlcsnap-2022-07-06-07h33m43s457.png
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 17:33:55-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 7/6 at 5:33 p.m.: Traffic on Cape Coral Parkway is back to normal.

Our original reporting continues below.

Work continued Wednesday morning to repair a failed manhole at a busy Cape Coral intersection.

The westbound lane of Cape Coral Pkwy. at Palm Tree Dr. was closed Tuesday afternoon when the cover to the manhole apparently fell through.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

However, drivers are asked to exercise caution as they navigate past the closure area.

The lane is expected to reopen by Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4