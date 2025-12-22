FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of toys, piled high, will soon be under the Christmas trees of families in need across Lee County, thanks to the United States Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program.

Michelle Delashmutt, a mother of six children, said this is the first year she has needed help from Toys for Tots. Money has been tight since having twins this summer.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser speak with a mother who is using the program for the first time:

Toys for Tots of Lee County is set to give Christmas presents to over 32,000 families in need

"One had a medical condition, and she was in the hospital for quite some time, so I haven't been able to go back to work," Delashmutt said. "It's been hard."

The program provided her family and others with items like bikes, Play-Doh, and Hot Wheels, thanks to community donations.

Fox 4 Hundreds of thousands of toys were expected to be given to roughly 300 families in need on Monday alone.

"I get goosebumps. It's nice to be able to rely on the community for things like this when you are in a time of need," Delashmutt said.

Marine Corps Private First Class Trenton Martinez was among the Marines who distributed gifts this year.

"If I was in their shoes, I would want something to help me as well," Martinez said. "It makes me feel pretty good knowing that what I do actually makes an impact to all these families and kids."

Fox 4 Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corps program, and on Monday, roughly 30 Marines in Lee County distributed toys to families.

Toys for Tots of Lee County expects to hand out toys to over 32,000 families this year — that's 1,000 more than last year.

Monday was the last day they distributed gifts, and any leftovers will be donated to Lee County non-profits.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.