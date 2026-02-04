Tips sought in death of Fort Myers woman last seen on Fowler Street

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in the investigation into the death of a Fort Myers woman. Julia “Jules” Curvo, 28, was reported missing on January 21 after she was last seen alive near the 1700 block of Fowler Street.

After several days of searching, Curvo was found deceased on January 30. Detectives are now working to determine her movements in the days and hours leading up to her death and are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with her during that time to come forward. Authorities say no information is too small to report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com, or use the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and a cash reward is being offered for information that helps further the investigation.