Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Tips sought for pair passing counterfeit cash

money-generic.png
WFTS
money-generic.png
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 09:01:04-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying two suspects wanted for passing counterfeit cash.

Investigators say it happened on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Pet Supplies Plus located at 18550 San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers.

If you recognize the suspects or have information please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM