Tips sought for pair passing counterfeit cash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying two suspects wanted for passing counterfeit cash.
Investigators say it happened on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Pet Supplies Plus located at 18550 San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers.
If you recognize the suspects or have information please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
UTTERING COUNTERFEIT MONEY | If you know who they are, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at https://t.co/zp4fGKE678 or on the P3 Tips app. pic.twitter.com/QWHXGBW71F— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) January 25, 2023