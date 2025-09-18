Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14-year-old Three Oaks Middle School student arrested for school threat

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says an 8th grade student at Three Oaks Middle School student was arrested for posting a threat on TikTok.
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says an 8th grade student at Three Oaks Middle School was arrested for posting a threat on TikTok.

According to deputies, the 14-year-old is charged with making an electronic threat of violence.

On Sept. 12, the sheriff's office said it got more than a dozen calls about a comment to a TikTok post. Deputies said the teenager commented, "tell you children not to go to school on the 24th."

Investigators said the original post mentioned Three Oaks Middle School; however, the threat itself never referenced a specific school in Lee County.

Deputies arrested the Three Oaks Middle School student on Sept. 18. During the interview, the teenager said he knew what he was doing and wanted to get a rise out of people, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The sheriff's office, in conjunction with the FBI Task Force, was traced back to the teenager.

