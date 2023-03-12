LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service has confirmed a wildfire in Lehigh Acres.
The fire is located at Oak Avenue and west 15th street and is roughly 15 acres large with 100% containment.
The cause of the fire is unknown and officials are advising residents to avoid the area until it is clear.
Location: Lee County, Lehigh Acres, Oak Ave. and W 15th St.
Size: Est. 15 Acres
Containment: 40%,
Number of units on scene: 3 FFS Tractor-Plow Units, and local Fire Department.
Cause: Unknown
