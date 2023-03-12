Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

The Florida Forest Service has confirmed a wildfire in Lehigh Acres

FFS WILDFIRE
FFS
FFS WILDFIRE
Posted at 5:36 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 18:03:55-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service has confirmed a wildfire in Lehigh Acres.

The fire is located at Oak Avenue and west 15th street and is roughly 15 acres large with 100% containment.

The cause of the fire is unknown and officials are advising residents to avoid the area until it is clear.

Continue to follow Fox4 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM