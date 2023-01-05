Watch Now
Suspected carjacker arrested in Fort Myers

Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 05, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Shaquan Williams (22 F) has been arrested for a suspected carjacking incident that happened at 10:30 a.m. this morning, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The incident occurred at 3748 Palm Beach Boulevard. The victim provided a ride to an unknown subject, and Williams proceeded to take the vehicle by force.

