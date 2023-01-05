Suspected carjacker arrested in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Shaquan Williams (22 F) has been arrested for a suspected carjacking incident that happened at 10:30 a.m. this morning, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
The incident occurred at 3748 Palm Beach Boulevard. The victim provided a ride to an unknown subject, and Williams proceeded to take the vehicle by force.
Fort Myers PD will confirm Shaquan Williams (12/29/2000) has been arrested for carjacking. The original incident began at 10:30am, at 3748 Palm Beach Boulevard, after the victim provided a ride to an unknown subject (Williams) proceeded to take the victim’s vehicle by force. pic.twitter.com/eM5zJM926e— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) January 5, 2023