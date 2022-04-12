Watch
Stop-arm malfunction blocks traffic at Big Carlos Pass

Posted at 9:29 AM, Apr 12, 2022
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A backlog of traffic at the Big Carlos Pass Bridge Tuesday morning was caused by an electrical fault, officials said.

Backups began being reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic in both directions was affected for at least an hour.

Transportation officials we spoke with said an electrical problem caused the stop arms at the bridge entrance to remain stuck in the closed position.

The fault was fixed by 10 a.m. and traffic began flowing again as normal.

The bridge connects Carlos Point with Lover's Key and Black Island.

