State Road 31 is closed for emergency repairs...again

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Emergency repairs are forcing the temporary closure of the southbound lane on the Wilson Pigott Drawbridge, also known as the State Road 31 bridge. FDOT said it's due to issues with a steel plate covering damaged steel grating.

On Monday morning, the bridge closed and drivers were not notified, which happened the week before. The bridge closed on Sunday night and didn't reopen Monday morning, leaving drivers with at least a two-hour commute to Cape Coral.

When the bridge closed the first time, FDOT said it had anticipated reopening the bridge before the morning rush. However, that didn't happen, leaving drivers with no notice.

The bridge didn't reopen until two days later.

"The closure of the southbound lane is necessary as FDOT crews make critical repairs to the bridge's steel grid deck in the main span of the bridge, which is damaged and requiring immediate attention," FDOT said in a statement during the first closure.

This time — FDOT has crews on the bridge to allow two-way traffic, but alternate routes are encouraged.

"Permanent repairs are being planned and will require overnight work with a southbound detour until the new deck section is ready," FDOT said Monday afternoon in a press release. "This project is a top priority, and advance updates will be shared as details are confirmed."