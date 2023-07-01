SR-82 closed at Gunnery Road due to crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — All westbound lanes and some eastbound lanes of State Road 82 are closed at Gunnery Road due to a crash.
Lee County Sheriff's Office is responding to the multi-vehicle crash as of 10:36 a.m.
Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route if possible and use caution in the area.
