SR-82 closed at Gunnery Road due to crash

Lee County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 11:15:53-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — All westbound lanes and some eastbound lanes of State Road 82 are closed at Gunnery Road due to a crash.

Lee County Sheriff's Office is responding to the multi-vehicle crash as of 10:36 a.m.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route if possible and use caution in the area.

