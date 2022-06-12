Southwest Florida teams clash at All-star baseball tournament

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken youth baseball all-star tournament took place this weekend.

Giving 48 teams a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

"There's a ton of talent out here," said Charles Phoenix. "It's a hot bed for baseball. In the country, not just in the state. So there's no doubt about that."

And that talent, got ready all week to take diamond.

For Punta Garda, it's a shot at a repeat, but also a chance for their first state tournament bid.

"We actually won it last year," said Phoenix. "But it was not a state qualifier state tournament so that was all our all stars got to do. I told them the only way I do it again is if it was a state qualifier tournament. So here we are tying to win it again."

A little history was made on these fields as well.

As both Aubrey and coach Breeanna, are the only girls playing or coaching for their teams.

And were excited to do so.

"It's cool, awesome," said Aubrey Zielger."

"Just a lot of pride," said Breeanna Leiderman, "lot of honor that they voted for me to have this group of kids. It's amazing you know, girl power."

Although this tournament will only have a few champions, emerge when the dust settles, it's still a great opportunity to represent southwest Florida.

"Oh really it means a lot to me because I've never got to do anything like that," said Peyton Williams. "And I've always wanted to go somewhere with a team. I've always been on the worst team and this teams good. We're going to try and go far."