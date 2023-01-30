Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Small manatee rescued near Sanibel

Manatee.jpeg
FWC
Manatee.jpeg
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 18:14:45-05

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — A small manatee was rescued with bleaching and cold stress near Sanibel by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to a tweet sent out by FWC.

The manatee is being transported to ZooTampa after being successfully captured, and will stay there for rehabilitation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM