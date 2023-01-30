Small manatee rescued near Sanibel

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — A small manatee was rescued with bleaching and cold stress near Sanibel by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to a tweet sent out by FWC.
The manatee is being transported to ZooTampa after being successfully captured, and will stay there for rehabilitation.
