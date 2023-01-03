FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A tour on New Year's Day at Fort Myers Beach as thousands of visitors come back, three months after Hurricane Ian hit. Our SkyFox shows the traffic coming back, along with the tourists.
SkyFox drone tour at Fort Myers Beach as crowd return to open up 2023
Three months since Hurricane Ian, thousands fill the beach on record-tying heat for January 1
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 17:01:51-05
