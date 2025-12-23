Senior Medical Center hosting food and toy drive today in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Looking for a little holiday cheer? Today, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 4990 Majorca Palms Dr., Fort Myers, there's a Community Good and Holiday Gift Drive at Senior Medical Center.
This festive event is open to families and individuals in need, offering free food from Southwest Florida Produce and gently used items for children and households. It’s a wonderful opportunity to spread joy, connect with your community, and pick up a few holiday essentials.
Celebrate the season and share in the spirit of giving and gratitude.