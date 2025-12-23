Senior Medical Center hosting food and toy drive today in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Looking for a little holiday cheer? Today, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 4990 Majorca Palms Dr., Fort Myers, there's a Community Good and Holiday Gift Drive at Senior Medical Center.

FOX 4

This festive event is open to families and individuals in need, offering free food from Southwest Florida Produce and gently used items for children and households. It’s a wonderful opportunity to spread joy, connect with your community, and pick up a few holiday essentials.

Celebrate the season and share in the spirit of giving and gratitude.