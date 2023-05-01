Watch Now
Second grass fire in three days in Lehigh Acres

Posted at 5:13 PM, May 01, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (LAFCRD) responded to a fire today.

The grass fire was located at 1244 County Street.

LAFCRD says this is the second grass fire at a new home in the last three days.

They say the cause of the fire was the cutting of concrete pipes.

