School-bus involved crash in Cape Coral, three serious injuries reported

UPDATE 8:15AM:

The Lee County School District tells Fox 4 that the bus driver was on a break in between pickup routes, at the time of the crash.

Cape Coral police respond to school bus crash

UPDATE 8AM:

The Cape Coral Police Department confirms that a school bus and vehicle crashed — injuring three in the car. They were medevacced with serious injuries, according to Cape Coral officers. The third vehicle does not have injuries listed. We are still working to learn more about the ages of those injured.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a crash involving a school bus on Del Prado Boulevard at Kismet Parkway that happened Tuesday morning.

Police say the northbound lanes at the 2500 block of Del Prado Boulevard North are closed, and they're asking drivers to find an alternate route.

The School District of Lee County says no students were on board.

Two other vehicles were involved.

FOX 4's Senior Reporter Emily Young is working to gather more information.