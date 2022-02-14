Sanibel Town Hall Workshop meeting February 15

SANIBEL, Fla. — There will be a Town Hall Workshop hosted by the Sanibel City Council from 6 - 8 pm at the Sanibel Community House located at 2173 Periwinkle Way on February 14.

The purpose of the meeting is for Sanibel residents to offer input and ideas about locally controlled issues that play a part in the long-range planning for the City.

The Town Hall Workshop will be two hours and there will be three primary points of discussion:

Environment

Community

Business and City Infrastructure

For the residents who cannot attend in person, there will be a section open on the website where you can listen live.