Sand replacement begins on Sanibel

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Trucks will begin hauling sand to northwest Sanibel on Monday, to replace sand lost to erosion due to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole last year.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners accepted grant funds of $5 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for Hurricane Ian and Nicole Emergency Recovery to place sand on Lee County beaches.

The sand on Sanibel will reinforce the shoreline south of Blind Pass and reduce the vulnerability of Sanibel Captiva Road, which serves as an evacuation route.

The City of Sanibel determined that the site needs about 70,000 tons of sand.

The City says about 25 trucks will deliver sand each day.

The sand is approved as beach compatible by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The city of Sanibel says the work is expected to be completed in about 90 days.

Public access at Blind Pass Beach Park and Turner Beach Park will remain open.

The city and county ask that motorists and beachgoers be aware and abide by all signs and instructions provided by traffic control personnel in the area.