LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The entrance to San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday starting March 7.

This is to allow the state’s licensed contractor to safely remove hurricane debris along the preserve’s coastline.

Hurricane debris was washed from Estero Island across San Carlos Bay due to a storm surge. The debris settled into the mangrove swamps and on the southeastern edge of the preserve.

The beach, parking areas, restrooms, boardwalks, and kayak launch have remained closed due to storm damage suffered from Hurricane Ian.

The staff has worked with multiple agencies in the clean-up and recovery efforts through the coastal beach parks and preserves.

To ensure safety contractors are keeping the road and beach area closed to the public while the debris is being removed.