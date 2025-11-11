RSW passengers face delays as government shutdown impacts air traffic control nationwide

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Flight delays and cancellations continue to impact passengers at Southwest Florida International Airport despite the facility not being included on the FAA's reduced air traffic list during the ongoing government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced late last week it would reduce air traffic by 10% at 40 of America's busiest airspaces due to the government shutdown, creating a ripple effect of travel disruptions nationwide.

Tim Kremchek, an orthopedic surgeon traveling through RSW, experienced a two-hour delay that threatened his ability to return to work.

"It's very difficult to plan your day, and your trip," Kremchek said. "I have to get back to work tomorrow, I'm an orthopedic surgeon, and I have cases, but I didn't find out until this afternoon my flight is delayed."

The shutdown has left federal employees, including air traffic controllers and aviation safety professionals, working without pay for 41 days, marking the first time in history they have received two zero-dollar paychecks.

Another traveler reported confusion when his flight number changed to one that didn't appear to exist in airline systems, creating difficulties for people trying to track his arrival.

"They changed it and made it mx675 which doesn't even exist they said, and the whole time people were here trying to pick us up, trying to find us, all of our flights said cancelled, so we flew on a ghost plane or something," Cory Graves said.

Travelers expressed frustration with the political nature of the shutdown's impact on everyday operations.

"Its politics rather than taking care of the people, and I'm getting tired of that," Kremchek said.

A bill to reopen the government sits in the House after passing the Senate Monday evening, offering hope for resolution to the travel disruptions affecting airports nationwide.

