LCEC working to restore power on Del Prado and SE Terrace

Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 05, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department confirmed all lanes are reopened after a traffic incident at the intersection of SE 10th Terrace and Del Prado Blvd S.

CCPD also confirmed that LCEC is on the scene working to restore power to the area.

