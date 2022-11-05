LCEC working to restore power on Del Prado and SE Terrace

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department confirmed all lanes are reopened after a traffic incident at the intersection of SE 10th Terrace and Del Prado Blvd S.
CCPD also confirmed that LCEC is on the scene working to restore power to the area.
ATTENTION: The Cape Coral Police Department is on the scene of a traffic crash at the intersection of SE 10th Terrace / Del Prado Blvd South the roadway is shut down in both directions and traffic is being rerouted.— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) November 5, 2022
Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/zeM3m8ebNS