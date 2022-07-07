Rezoning in Cape Coral could lead to new developments

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is moving forward with a plan that could eventually bring big changes to the West side of town.

It’s just another sign that Southwest Florida is growing.

The Cape Coral planning and zoning commission approved rezoning nearly 16 acres of land on the southeast side of SW Pine Island Rd. and the Veterans Pkwy. intersection.

The land can now be designated for commercial use such as offices, retail, restaurants, and even some multi-family developments.

Some developers who are interested in the land are hoping to eventually build commercial space.

A man who lives near this area spoke at the meeting Wednesday and said he's worried about what it will mean for his home.

A city worker told him, that these are just general plans right now. Nothing specific has been decided about what will be built here.

The worker also told the man, the city will not build anything that blocks access to his property.

The full city council will now vote on the zoning change.

