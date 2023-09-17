Researchers are looking for volunteers to study harmful algae blooms

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A study on the long-term impact of harmful algal blooms is being performed in Cape Coral.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Florida Department of Health, and the Florida Atlantic University are looking for volunteers.

Due to the recent harmful algae blooms, the study team is increasing collection efforts this fall.

Sessions will be held at the City of Cape Coral’s Public Works Department, 815 Nicholas Parkway, on the following dates:



September 20

September 27-28

October 11-12

October 18-19

October 25-26

November 2

The study will last approximately 16 weeks.

Those wishing to participate must complete a screening survey.

For a full list of study requirements and activities, please click here [r20.rs6.net] and contact Dr. Lorraine Backer from the CDC at lfb9@cdc.gov to schedule your appointment.