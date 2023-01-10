Red Sox Spring Training tickets go on sale this week

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tickets for the 2023 Red Sox Spring Training exhibition season go on sale Thursday, January 12, beginning at 10 a.m . online at redsox.com/tickets.

Tickets will not be sold at the JetBlue Park ticket office.

The team will play a total of 18 home games, including 16 Grapefruit League games, a matchup against Team Puerto Rico, and a game against the Northeastern University Huskies.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workouts on Wednesday, February 15, and the first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday, February 20. Workouts are free and open to the public.

The club will hold an Open House at JetBlue Park on Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event, open to the public, welcomes fans to walk around the park and the grounds while enjoying concessions and entertainment on Fenway South Drive – a street festival inspired by Jersey Street in Boston.

A World Baseball Classic exhibition game will be played at JetBlue Park for the first time since 2017 when the Red Sox square off against Team Puerto Rico on Wednesday, March 8, at 6:05 p.m.