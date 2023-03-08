Watch Now
Red Sox player praises Lee Health

Posted at 8:01 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 20:01:39-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A scary moment happened for a Red Sox player Justin Turner when he got hit in the face by the Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning.

Luckily for Turner, he was taken directly to Lee health where he was assisted in his recovery.

Justin took to Twitter saying that he is okay and giving Lee Health praise for assisting him after his injury.

