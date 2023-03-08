Red Sox player praises Lee Health

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A scary moment happened for a Red Sox player Justin Turner when he got hit in the face by the Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning.
Luckily for Turner, he was taken directly to Lee health where he was assisted in his recovery.
Justin took to Twitter saying that he is okay and giving Lee Health praise for assisting him after his injury.
Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!— Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 7, 2023