Portions of Old 41 Road closed for Fourth of July Parade

271873625_298634648958912_1037278824799281638_n.jpeg
City of Bonita Springs Facebook
271873625_298634648958912_1037278824799281638_n.jpeg
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 17:55:45-04

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Bonita Springs will close portions of Old 41 Road for the annual Fourth of July celebration at Riverside Park.

The celebration features a parade, food and drink, music from “The Ben Allen Band,” fireworks, and a laser light show at dusk. Admission is free to the community.

The area from Rosemary Drive to Kentucky Street will close at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, and will open back up after the 9 a.m. parade.

Later, the roads from Wilson Street to Childers Street will close at 5:30 p.m. and open again after the event, around 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the city of Bonita Springs website or call (239) 949-6262.

