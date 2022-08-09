Watch Now
Police searching for man who bought phone with stolen identity

Posted at 12:52 PM, Aug 09, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the man in the photos who bought a cell phone on June 2 using stolen personal information.

At around 12:23 p.m. on June 2, the man went into the T-Mobile store on South Cleveland Avenue and bought a cell phone with the victim’s personal info.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, call Crime Stoppers with your tips at 1-800-780-8477, go to the Crime Stoppers website or submit a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

People who make anonymous tips could be eligible for up to $3,000.

