Police arrested 2 teens for pulling stop signs from the ground

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officers arrested two 18-year-olds and charged one with interference with an official traffic control device and both with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

On Wednesday, Cape Coral Police got a call about criminal mischief at 2700-Block of Southwest 15th Avenue. Witnesses said that two people had pulled a stop sign from the ground and tossed it into a nearby yard before running away from the scene.

When officers arrived, they located the two teenagers. Police said the pair was extremely nervous and admitted to drinking earlier in the night.

Police found one stop sign on the ground west of the intersection of Southwest 26th Terrace and Southwest 15th Avenue and another at Southwest 27th Terrace and Southwest 15th Avenue.

One suspect, Logan Thomas Robert Hunn, admitted to removing both stop signs from the ground and giving false information to officers on the scene. The other suspect, Meghan Starr McConnell, admitted to giving false information to officers on the scene but said she had no involvement in removing the stop signs.

Both were transported to Lee County Jail.

Police notified Cape Coral Public Works Department so they could install temporary stop signs.