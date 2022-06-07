Police arrest pair posed as phony workers tied to property theft

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has confirmed that Manatee County arrested a pair who dressed up as pest control workers to commit a property threat.

The two identified as Laura Frank and Sean Frank were arrested on May 12th.

In a previous article, residents of Southwest Florida were experiencing a growing trend in property theft. Cape Coral Police said that the fraudsters would disguise themselves as workers for pest control companies, homeowners associations, utilities, or city departments.

CCPD said that elderly residents are the main target of these criminals.

The criminals go door to door and while one person talks to distract, the other person goes in and commits theft.

According to Manatee County, Laura Frank was released on bail however Sean Frank has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD at 239-574-3223.