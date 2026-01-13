Pine Island Fire responds to house fire on Upper Captiva

CAPTIVA, Fla. — Pine Island Fire responded to a house fire on Upper Captiva that broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

Upper Captiva Fire

The fire erupted at 651 Rum Road, and has been extinguished.

"The Upper Captiva Fire Department had a tremendous response to the fire. It was a very horrific scene when they arrived, and they were able to put it out very rapidly. The Upper Captiva Fire Department has one of the most skilled group of individuals and the most qualified people due to the tough dynamics and logistics of working on an island. We would like to thank the residents who also assisted." - Duncan Rosen, Fire Commissioner