Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Partial closure at the intersection of Crystal Dr and Metro Pkwy due to a crash

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 17:02:52-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to a tweet from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, there is a partial closure at the intersection of Crystal Dr and Metro Pkwy due to a crash.

FHP is still investigating, but surrounding traffic is not moving. LCSO is advising people to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM