Part of Hancock Bridge Parkway closed due to reckless driving incident

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hancock Bridge Pkwy & SE 24th Ave/Hunter blvd in Cape Coral is closed due to a reckless driving incident, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO advises to seek an alternate route until the lane could be reopened.
🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 2, 2023
Please be advised the intersection of Hancock Bridge Pkwy & SE 24th Ave/Hunter blvd in Cape Coral is closed due to a reckless driving incident.
There are no injuries.
Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.