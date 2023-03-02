Watch Now
Part of Hancock Bridge Parkway closed due to reckless driving incident

Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 02, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hancock Bridge Pkwy & SE 24th Ave/Hunter blvd in Cape Coral is closed due to a reckless driving incident, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO advises to seek an alternate route until the lane could be reopened.

