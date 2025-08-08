Part of Edison Bridge to be closed for two weeks

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers traveling between Cape Coral and Fort Myers will face partial closures on the Edison Bridge beginning Monday.

The Florida Department of Transportation says crews will be performing emergency maintenance on the bridge for two weeks.

Closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day during the maintenance period.



Drivers are asked to be cautious when driving through the work zone and should expect delays.

