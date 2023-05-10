One person injured, suspect in custody after isolated shooting incident in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is on scene at Edison Avenue and Pauldo Street after an isolated incident left one person injured. The suspect is in custody.
Edison Ave. is currently shut down from Ford Street to Cranford Avenue.
FMPD also confirmed that the incident did not take place inside a home. No further information on the location.
Fort Myers Police are working an active investigation near Edison Avenue and Pauldo Street. Edison Avenue is shut down from Ford Street to Cranford Avenue. Please seek alternate route. We will provide updates via social media. pic.twitter.com/QiaXwT4mmJ
— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) May 10, 2023