One person injured, suspect in custody after isolated shooting incident in Fort Myers

Posted at 4:09 PM, May 10, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is on scene at Edison Avenue and Pauldo Street after an isolated incident left one person injured. The suspect is in custody.

Edison Ave. is currently shut down from Ford Street to Cranford Avenue.

FMPD also confirmed that the incident did not take place inside a home. No further information on the location.

