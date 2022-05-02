One person hurt in Lehigh Acres house fire

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was treated for smoke inhalation from a Lehigh Acres fire on Friday.
Firefighters say it spread from a bedroom to the kitchen and living room area.
The damage forced the residents out of the home.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
The investigation was turned over to the state fire marshal's office.
Structure Fire • 4503 6TH ST W— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 2, 2022
4/29 7:45pm - One patient was transported for smoke inhalation as firefighters extinguished a fire at this home. The fire spread from a bedroom to the kitchen and living room area, leaving it uninhabitable. Red Cross is assisting the residents. pic.twitter.com/mosW490DWc