One person hurt in Lehigh Acres house fire

Posted at 9:17 AM, May 02, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was treated for smoke inhalation from a Lehigh Acres fire on Friday.

Firefighters say it spread from a bedroom to the kitchen and living room area.

The damage forced the residents out of the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The investigation was turned over to the state fire marshal's office.

