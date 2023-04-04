Watch Now
Northbound lanes on Tamiami Trail and Estero Parkway are shut down

Posted at 12:00 PM, Apr 04, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two northbound lanes on Tamiami Trail and Estero Parkway are currently shut down.

The shutdown is due to a disabled semi-truck blocking the roadway. The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the traffic will be affected for an undetermined amount of time.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area until the lanes re-open.

