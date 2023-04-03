Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Northbound lanes on Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral have been shut down

Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Posted at 7:58 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 20:11:02-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All northbound lanes on Kismet Parkway are affected by a traffic crash.

The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) says Kismet Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard's northbound lanes have been shut down at this time.

The CCPD is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM