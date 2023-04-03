Northbound lanes on Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral have been shut down

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All northbound lanes on Kismet Parkway are affected by a traffic crash.
The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) says Kismet Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard's northbound lanes have been shut down at this time.
The CCPD is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
We are on the scene of a traffic crash at the intersection of Kismet Parkway & Del Prado Boulevard North, northbound lanes are affected.
