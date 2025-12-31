NEW YEAR'S EVE: What you need to know about fireworks in Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Before lighting the fuse of fireworks, law enforcement is reminding people of the law and the risks of fireworks.

Senior Reporter Emily Young has the do's and donts:

Florida Fireworks

In Florida, fireworks are illegal without special permission for most of the year.

“Florida statute allows us to use fireworks on three days with no permit — Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Fireworks such as roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars — any device that launches into the air and explodes — are legal only on those approved dates. Outside of those days, using them without a permit can result in fines or enforcement action.

FOX 4

Law enforcement also stresses that large, professional-grade fireworks remain illegal for public use, regardless of the date.

Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields encourages you to report unsafe or illegal fireworks activity. If you witness someone setting off fireworks outside the permitted dates or staging an illegal display, police ask that you gather as much information as possible — including photos or video — and report it to authorities.

Chief Fields also issued a critical safety reminder — a situation he's seen before.

“Do not shoot your guns up in the air,” Fields said. “What goes up must come down, and we don’t want anyone to get injured.”

Additional safety tips include placing used fireworks in water to prevent accidental fires. You're also urged to check whether your neighborhood or county is under a burn ban, which may prohibit fireworks altogether.

Law enforcement said following the law and taking basic precautions can help ensure everyone rings in the New Year safely.