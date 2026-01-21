New Lee Co. Sheriff's program to support people with developmental disabilities

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new partnership aimed at improving how deputies respond to calls involving individuals with developmental disabilities.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced a formal collaboration with Family Initiative Incorporated.

As part of the program, licensed clinical professionals will be available to consult with deputies or respond directly to certain calls when needed.

Requests for clinical assistance will be coordinated through the Sheriff’s Office Community Response Unit to ensure the right level of support is provided.

Families can also enroll loved ones in a new Special Persons Registry at any Lee County Sheriff’s Office substation. The information is added to the dispatch system, giving deputies critical details before they arrive on scene. Officials say the program is designed to build trust, improve safety, and better serve Lee County residents.

The initiative also includes Golden Paws Crisis Care canine teams, trained to help de-escalate situations and comfort individuals experiencing sensory overload or crisis.