New guidelines for food trucks in Cape Coral

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Mobil Food Vendors (MFV) in Cape Coral will now have to follow guidelines per a new city ordinance.

The new city ordinance will go into effect on Tuesday.

The Cape Coral city council-approved ordinance in January, which establishes basic health and safety regulations [r20.rs6.net] for MFVs.

The ordinance will now require MFVs to stay mobile and stipulates they be treated alike, with the exception of ice cream trucks in some situations.

The Ordinance determines in which zoning districts food trucks are and are not allowed to operate.

The ordinance states the following:



Move their vehicle, equipment, and accessories at the end of the night.

Display hours, MFDV license, and notarized permission from the location's property owner.

Draw power from a portable generator or temporary connection to a fixed electrical service point.

Park on an approved impervious surface (e.g., not on grass).

Keep all vending operation items inside the vehicle.

Provide a trash can, and keep the area clean.

Self-contain and properly dispose of liquid waste and grease.

Not provide seating, tables, or furniture.

provide seating, tables, or furniture. Do not use permanent water or wastewater connections.

use permanent water or wastewater connections. Not block pedestrian, bicycle, or motorized traffic.

block pedestrian, bicycle, or motorized traffic. Not park on required off-street parking or handicapped parking spaces.

park on required off-street parking or handicapped parking spaces. Not set up in a street right-of-way or right-of-way easement (except for ice cream trucks).

set up in a street right-of-way or right-of-way easement (except for ice cream trucks). Do not sell alcohol.

Food trucks can be exempt from these regulations that are participating in a special event or operating in a declared state of emergency.