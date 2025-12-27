Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Florida law cracks down on animal abuse, publicly names offenders

The law gives judges more sentencing authority and makes convictions public
New Florida law increases penalties, creates public registry for animal abusers
FLORIDA — Starting in the new year, people convicted of the most serious animal abuse cases in Florida will face stiffer penalties — and their names will be made public.

Beginning January 1, a new law known as Dexter’s Law changes how Florida handles severe animal cruelty cases.

The law increases penalties for crimes involving the intentional torture or torment of an animal that is injured or killed, giving judges more authority to impose tougher sentences.

It also creates a statewide animal cruelty offender registry, which will be managed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The public, searchable registry will list people convicted of animal cruelty, making it easier to track offenders and helping shelters and adoption centers keep animals out of dangerous situations.

Dexter’s Law does not apply to animals used for agricultural purposes or to permitted captive wildlife.

