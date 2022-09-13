NAACP tours county jail following inmate death

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Representatives from the local chapter of the NAACP have taken a tour of the Lee County Jail following a reported inmate death.

Officials say that around midnight Sept. 7, 9-1-1 received a call in reference to a man "terrorizing his family."

The man was reportedly walking around his home high on drugs when he yelled threats to shoot his wife, children, dog, and, himself. The caller grabbed her children and fled the home.

Deputies entered the home and saw the man standing over the bed with a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.

The man, who officials later identified as Carl Harper, was taken into custody without using any force, according to the report.

While Harper was being taken into custody, fentanyl was found in his possession. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to LCSO, while Harper was in the Lee County Jail, he was aggressive and disorderly with other inmates and staff.

On Sept. 8, he refused to attend his first appearance and was said to be “disorderly” the rest of that day. Deputies then attempted to move him to another housing area and while they were doing so, he reportedly physically resisted and tried to kick deputies. He then reportedly spat on deputies.

Deputies placed Harper in a restraint chair, scraping his forehead in the process, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

While in restraints, Harper reportedly began showing signs of a medical emergency. According to LCSO, Harper died while receiving treatment.

Detectives with LCSO’s major crime units responded to investigate.

LCSO says that the medical examiner noted there were no signs of foul play.

In the report, LCSO says that there was bruising on the wrists and ankles, associated with handcuffs and shackles. Harper also had a broken rib, which is said to be typical with CPR.

Toxicology reports are still pending.

LCSO's Facebook post recounting the incident states Lee County NAACP President James Muwakkil said he found "no notable concerns from the inmates currently incarcerated" and "no suspected misconduct or use of excessive force."

We are working to independently confirm that statement with NAACP officials.